Hi,
I subscribed to the signal "one percent per days" in MT5 [link to the signal was deleted by moderator]
I have a different broker than the signal provider. I have ICMarkets, the signal provider has XM. The instrument that the signal provider is trading is called "US30Cash" which is the equivalent of "US30" in my MT4 with ICM.
The terminal therefore gives me the error message "deal #xxxxx buy YYY US30Cash at XXXXXX skipped as no symbol found".
How can I map my instrument "US30" to the signal providers instrument "US30Cash"?
thanks for any help in advance.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Symbols not mapping
Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.17 21:34
...
------------------
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
If it is custom indicator so look at the log files (during the attaching this indicator to the chart) - so see the issue/error/number of error/any (so, at least, you will know about what was happened) -
Hellor Sir Sergey thanks for your answer it seems that i have error 538 Custom Indicator loading of Traditional-MACD (US30,M1) failed [538] as the picture shows can i fix it ?
This is indicator from the Market?
Thanks for your aswer i just instal MT4 it work on it
Hello,
i want to delete my profil..how i can make that?
my best regards
Hey, why I can't send my money earned with my computer on paypal ? the button is blocked
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PayPal withdrawal does not work.
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.08.27 12:37
Since August, we have been carrying out legal reorganization and changing payment details.
Therefore, there is a shutdown of old systems and the launch of new ones. This is a very complicated process. Most likely, in the first days of September, most of the work will be completed.Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
Ok, no problem, now I know why it doesn't work
After Windows 10 update 1903 (18362.295) I cannot login via my MT5 into my account, I got: MQL5.community: authorization failed
I can login on the mql5.com website, but via my MT5 terminal I cannot and got the auth failed error.
It is 100% sure that I wrote the user/pw correctly.
What can I do?!