I make a mistake and I deposit money in this website can any one help me to get my money back
yes, the people are making the mistakes,
Contact to the service desk (the link is on your profile) -
Code not receive to my Cell phone
Mohammad Soubra, 2016.08.02 02:42
yes, you may contact service desk
Please delete my account llzodiac99
Contact the Service Desk for that.
How do I search the MT4 Codebase?
Regards
Peter
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 05:24
To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.
be working on the vps have lost more money on this system than before. Now the ea is a learning one and after 4 days is profiting pretty well this isnt the xase at the moment.
You don't describe a specific problem, so we can't help.