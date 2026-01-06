Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 40

Refai85:
I make a mistake and I deposit money in this website can any one help me to get my money back

yes, the people are making the mistakes,
Contact to the service desk (the link is on your profile) - 

Sergey Golubev:

Thank you i send them a MSJ 
Please delete my account llzodiac99
 
Contact the Service Desk for that.

 
Hi. i can no longer downlaod anything form my MT4 Market tab . I click and notthing happen. Please help 
 

How do I search the MT4 Codebase?  

Regards


Peter

 
be working on the vps have lost more money on this system than before. Now the ea is a learning one and after 4 days is profiting pretty well this isnt the xase at the moment.

Can i log into just my vps without using my own program as some pairs dont seem to have had stop losses and i cant see it on the vps when i could when it was local.

I'm looking at requesting my money back for a service that doesnt live up to what it should be delivering or is advertised as.

Have sent issues before this and none have been answered, no one will adress that any of the videos on this arent descriptive enough and needs to be changed.


 
You don't describe a specific problem, so we can't help.

 
Hi, I found errors in MT5 when I imported bars in my custom symbol: I set the import shift (timezone shift) but the platform doesn't shift the data. Can you help me pls?
