Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 114
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am currently away from my main computer, so I cannot test it.
So, can I ask you to please report it on the Russian topic ... https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/455977
The developers usually monitor the Russian forum much more often and should spot it.
Just use the auto-translation to post your issue.
I accidentally uploaded a screenshot of the chart from a demo account in MetaTrader 5. How should I delete it please?
go to your charts in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hello.new/charts
find the chart, open it and delete -
go to your charts in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hello.new/charts
find the chart, open it and delete -
So what I'm asking is, for a way to contact the moderators or someone who can delete an uploaded screenshot which doesn't belong to any account.
Why delete?
No one will find your chart ... because you know - I am uploading the charts many times in a day, and sometimes without login in to mql5 forum.
And, anyway, all my charts (incl those "non-identified" ones) are already in my profile.
So, you can try.
------------------
In case it does not work for you (for some reasons) and you want to contact with the service desk anyway - use this procedure:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Auto Renew off on subscription but still renew
Marsel, 2023.06.07 10:28
Use the chat bot https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
So, go to "Contact and requests" at the bottom of this/any page, and ... and ... "other question" - and so on.
Because please note: the admins are not replying by PM or email and so on. So, there are two options only:
Why delete?
No one will find your chart ... because you know - I am uploading the charts many times in a day, and sometimes without login in to mql5 forum.
And, anyway, all my charts (incl those "non-identified" ones) are already in my profile.
So, you can try.
------------------
In case it does not work for you (for some reasons) and you want to contact with the service desk anyway - use this procedure:
So, go to "Contact and requests" at the bottom of this/any page, and ... and ... "other question" - and so on.
Because please note: the admins are not replying by PM or email and so on. So, there are two options only:
HOW DO I FIND MY IP ADRESS?
HOW DO I FIND MY IP ADRESS?
Write the same question in a search engine.
Don't SHOUT at us, that is RUDE.
Forum rules and recommendations - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)