Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 114

New comment
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I am currently away from my main computer, so I cannot test it.

So, can I ask you to please report it on the Russian topic ... https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/455977

The developers usually monitor the Russian forum much more often and should spot it.

Just use the auto-translation to post your issue.

I just did. Thank you.
 
I accidentally uploaded a screenshot of the chart from a demo account in MetaTrader 5. How should I delete it please?
 
hello.new #:
I accidentally uploaded a screenshot of the chart from a demo account in MetaTrader 5. How should I delete it please?

go to your charts in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hello.new/charts
find the chart, open it and delete -

 
Sergey Golubev #:

go to your charts in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hello.new/charts
find the chart, open it and delete -

Hello again, the problem is, I uploaded it without an account. So there's no delete option there.
 
So what I'm asking is, for a way to contact the moderators or someone who can delete an uploaded screenshot which doesn't belong to any account.
 
new.metatrader #:
So what I'm asking is, for a way to contact the moderators or someone who can delete an uploaded screenshot which doesn't belong to any account.

Why delete?
No one will find your chart ... because you know - I am uploading the charts many times in a day, and sometimes without login in to mql5 forum.
And, anyway, all my charts (incl those "non-identified" ones) are already in my profile.
So, you can try.

------------------

In case it does not work for you (for some reasons) and you want to contact with the service desk anyway - use this procedure:

So, go to "Contact and requests" at the bottom of this/any page, and ... and ... "other question" - and so on.

Because please note: the admins are not replying by PM or email and so on. So, there are two options only:

  • the forum;
  • the service desk (but you should wait or reply because your request will not be the high priority with them).
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Why delete?
No one will find your chart ... because you know - I am uploading the charts many times in a day, and sometimes without login in to mql5 forum.
And, anyway, all my charts (incl those "non-identified" ones) are already in my profile.
So, you can try.

------------------

In case it does not work for you (for some reasons) and you want to contact with the service desk anyway - use this procedure:


So, go to "Contact and requests" at the bottom of this/any page, and ... and ... "other question" - and so on.

Because please note: the admins are not replying by PM or email and so on. So, there are two options only:

  • the forum;
  • the service desk (but you should wait or reply because your request will not be the high priority with them).
Yes, thank you, I contacted Service Desk, thanks again.
 

HOW DO I FIND MY IP ADRESS? 

 
AHMEDKABBARA #:

HOW DO I FIND MY IP ADRESS? 

Write the same question in a search engine.

 
AHMEDKABBARA #: HOW DO I FIND MY IP ADRESS? 

Don't SHOUT at us, that is RUDE.
          Forum rules and recommendations - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)

1...107108109110111112113114115116117118119120121
New comment