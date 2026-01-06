Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 7
Any answer ?
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
I didn't find a clear answer to my questions , Hopping you can answer me .
hello.
ive got problem subscribing to the signal zone A.
i hereby attach the system log.
Please contact the Service Desk rather than simply posting here . . . you can get to the Service Desk from your Profile, there is a link on the left hand side of the page.
Hi,
I am trying to connect to signal "Ea The Asian plate", but I just get the repeating message in my journal log: "signal: connecting to signal server".
Any idea why it cannot connect to the signal server?
Please help, many thanks!
I have been using my 3 local computers to run as many agent as possible. Has been working fine for a long time. It still takes a long time running for a multicurrency EA optimizing one pair at the time.
I decided to try the cloud. Works fine most of the time and it is areal time saver. I have however experienced the following problem twice.
On the top of the list there are several rows with exactly the same extremely good profit/drawdown/number of trades values for completely different input parameters.
The result is completely zero or bad results when doing a single run on the entry. The result shown in the list of results seem to come from one earlier single run that I have made.
hi, when will the TET (Trust Execution Token) mode be available? I find it very difficult to keep the MT4 opened and connected to the internet all day and night in order to receive the signals in due time ...
