I am unable to login to my mlq5 account from mt4 desktop app. After entering correct username and password with which i login to web url, the same when i enter is just roating and nothing happens.
Your screenshot has nothing to do with the Community tab - because the Community tab is located in the other place of Metatrader.
MT4?
It is the place to login to Community tab -
Besides, the sucessful login to Community tab should be confirmed in Metatrader journal -
The Service Desk is not listed under my user Profile. Why?
If you are about the Market product so you can send it to the seller of the product.
Are you referring to the "Signals" service by MetaQuotes on this website, or a 3rd party application/service?
If it is a 3rd party, then discuss the issue with them, as it has nothing to do with the services here.
Can we have a trailing stop feature for the mobile version of MetaTrader 5. It's a very useful feature for all types of traders. Like what's really stopping them from adding it?
As far as I know, MT5 does not have the functionality to manage server-side trailing stops. There is some technical reason for this.
The trailing stops work only when the platform is open on your desktop. When you close the platform they stop working.
So, if you want real trailing stop that can manage the trades placed from the mobile terminal, then you have to use some EA on your desktop terminal. Or use VPS.
You can find many trailing stop EA's, free and paid. Use the search engines you will find them.