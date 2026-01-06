Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 9
Whatever happened to the promise that if you are a first time user in trading and know nothing about it , it will be easy! No problem! Well, I can see now how duped I have been. This is far from easy and nothing seems to be explained in any simplistic form. Thank goodness I only put in $300.00! I was considering substantially more and now as I face one brick wall after another, including retracting my investment, I see how easy it is to get ripped off in this cyber world. Take care all, there are greedy mongrel wolves out there that will tell you ANYTHING just to suck you in! Steve.
Hi,
Im using iphone and mt4 build 589 but it doesnt show a ¨messages ¨ section ( just accounts, charts, mailbox, news, journal, about)where else can i find the metaquotes ID on this build and iphone?
hi
I have an indicator working on mt4. I want this indicator to work on mt5. Ineed to re code it in mlq5.
pls, advice me the steps to do it even w/payment.
thanx in advance.
Sin./alabid
Hi,
Please confirm. May i can't subscribe to more then one signal at time for a single account. As i have subscribe for a signal for my real trading account but now i am trying to suscribe for another signal for my same account but it's seems it is not allowed because subscribe button is un clickable in MT4. Need confirmation..
Image is attached arrow indicated the issue..
Thanks
Is it possible to change trading platform,and get your moeny with you.??
m
I have logged in but at the bottom of my screen it still shows No connection and asks me to log in all the time.
I login with my user details and server 'AlpariUK-Demo-Market' but stills shows no connection
And when I want to change for example Period to 1minute.
The system appears to freeze with waiting for update but that is like that for over 10 minutes.
