Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 46
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I want to upload an EA for validation but get this error. Can anyone help? The erros count is 1, but no further information is provided.
I am using MT4 build 1170 and attempting to attach a custom indicator that I wrote on a chart. I am receiving an error "Expert "CustomIndicator" is not a custom indicator and will be removed. This does not seem to occur with custom indicators that use the older non-event style of "int start()" and int init()". The issue appears to occur when using "void OnInit()" and void "OnTick()" with a custom indicator when the market is closed. Can someone verify if this is an "opportunity" for MT4 folks to fix or something on my side? Thanks.
Cheers.
I am using MT4 build 1170 and attempting to attach a custom indicator that I wrote on a chart. I am receiving an error "Expert "CustomIndicator" is not a custom indicator and will be removed. This does not seem to occur with custom indicators that use the older non-event style of "int start()" and int init()". The issue appears to occur when using "void OnInit()" and void "OnTick()" with a custom indicator when the market is closed. Can someone verify if this is an "opportunity" for MT4 folks to fix or something on my side? Thanks.
Cheers.
OnTick() is used by EAs
OnCalculate() by indicators
hi.. i subscribe for signal but the signal provider loos my account ..now what can i do it.
Why have you posted here? This topic is not about signals.
If you mean that you lost all the money in your account because of the signals then there is nothing that you can do. It's a risk that you take.
SOORY۔Because i am a new i did not understand that what can i do it .when i cancel the subscriber mt4 show this massage ...contact to service disk if you not contct the amount will be dedectud in your account..kindly help me for correct information
If it is about a refund that is due and has not been paid, contact the service desk and explain clearly what your issue is. They still deal with financial issues.
If it is about a refund that is due and has not been paid, contact the service desk and explain clearly what your issue is. They still deal with financial issues.
ThANK you very much...where can i find servise disk i search all taskbar but i did not find?
CAN you provide me a link of service disk?
It is usually on the left of your profile page.
Otherwise maybe on the page where your subscriptions are listed.