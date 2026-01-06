Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 5
Jim, what I can tell you is that mql4.com is a best forum for this question.
I tried there. The moderator there recommended here for help.
All I need is to stay with Build 509. My EA works fine in Build 509 or before.
Is there a way I can stay with 509 and not be forced to go to Build 600?
Each closed position results in a loss.
Thanks.
Jim
You are welcome. As far as I know this update is automatic.
But there are several new issues about the new version, my suggestion is first identifying where is the problem, send this to the help desk and after trying to find a work around solution while not fixed.
Anyway, can you give the topic link to double check the answers out there and try to find a way to come back to mql4.com forum?
No, you were directed to contact the Service Desk, not to post on the Forum. Please do to your Profile, on the left side of the page you will see a link to the Service Desk. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/149523
Thank you for correcting me. I have contacted the service desk now.
Jim
I have paid for an EA to be written for me. I have added indicators as well. Now I cannot copy my indicator to a memory stick to be used on another computer.
It tells me it is write protected. Why??? it is my ea. How do I remedy this issue??? I have had this ea since August. I have moved it successfully up until the 600 update. Patricia
Hi, my mt4 journal just keep showing connecting to signal server... i subscribed to a signal and it is not syncing. Please help
What is your phone number, why isn't it listed along with a physical location for customers to know who they are doing business with and actually speak to someone outside of email? After all some people are paying for this service.