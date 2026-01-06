Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 6

robertpv1:

What is your phone number, why isn't it listed along with a physical location for customers to know who they are doing business with and actually speak to someone outside of email? After all some people are paying for this service. 


I guess you have more than 60 years old. Not yet accustomed with new technologies ?
Contacts MetaQuotes Software Corp. / MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
If you have any questions about our company or products, please use the below information to contact us. You are also welcome to visit any of our offices.
 
15:17:31.281 '1830': Signal - cannot copy position, symbol XAUUSD not found
15:17:31.406 '1830': Signal - close all positions
15:17:34.375 '1830': close order #379504 buy 1.98 USDCHF at 0.88892 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.88980 at price 0.00000
15:17:34.578 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:34.594 '1830': request in process
15:17:34.641 '1830': order #379504 buy 1.98 USDCHF at 0.88892 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.88980 closed at price 0.88588
15:17:34.641 '1830': Signal - position [#379504 buy 1.98 USDCHF at 0.88892 tp: 0.88980] closed successfully
15:17:34.656 '1830': close order #379568 buy 0.79 AUDUSD at 0.90243 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
15:17:34.828 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:34.844 '1830': request in process
15:17:34.859 '1830': order #379568 buy 0.79 AUDUSD at 0.90243 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 0.90263
15:17:34.859 '1830': Signal - position [#379568 buy 0.79 AUDUSD at 0.90243] closed successfully
15:17:35.187 '1830': close order #379591 sell 0.39 AUDJPY at 92.475 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 at price 0.000
15:17:35.344 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:35.359 '1830': request in process
15:17:35.375 '1830': order #379591 sell 0.39 AUDJPY at 92.475 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 closed at price 92.110
15:17:35.375 '1830': Signal - position [#379591 sell 0.39 AUDJPY at 92.475] closed successfully
15:17:35.391 '1830': close order #379600 sell 0.39 AUDJPY at 92.475 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 at price 0.000
15:17:35.547 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:35.562 '1830': request in process
15:17:35.578 '1830': order #379600 sell 0.39 AUDJPY at 92.475 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 closed at price 92.108
15:17:35.578 '1830': Signal - position [#379600 sell 0.39 AUDJPY at 92.475] closed successfully
15:17:35.594 '1830': close order #379603 sell 0.39 AUDUSD at 0.90216 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
15:17:35.750 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:35.766 '1830': request in process
15:17:35.781 '1830': order #379603 sell 0.39 AUDUSD at 0.90216 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 0.90292
15:17:35.781 '1830': Signal - position [#379603 sell 0.39 AUDUSD at 0.90216] closed successfully
15:17:35.797 '1830': close order #379609 sell 0.39 AUDUSD at 0.90216 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
15:17:35.953 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:35.969 '1830': request in process
15:17:35.984 '1830': order #379609 sell 0.39 AUDUSD at 0.90216 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 0.90293
15:17:35.984 '1830': Signal - position [#379609 sell 0.39 AUDUSD at 0.90216] closed successfully
15:17:36.000 '1830': close order #379612 sell 0.39 AUDUSD at 0.90216 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
15:17:36.156 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:36.172 '1830': request in process
15:17:36.187 '1830': order #379612 sell 0.39 AUDUSD at 0.90216 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 0.90293
15:17:36.187 '1830': Signal - position [#379612 sell 0.39 AUDUSD at 0.90216] closed successfully
15:17:36.203 '1830': close order #379699 buy 0.39 AUDJPY at 92.508 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 at price 0.000
15:17:36.359 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:36.375 '1830': request in process
15:17:36.391 '1830': order #379699 buy 0.39 AUDJPY at 92.508 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 closed at price 92.078
15:17:36.391 '1830': Signal - position [#379699 buy 0.39 AUDJPY at 92.508] closed successfully
15:17:36.406 '1830': close order #379718 buy 2.77 USDJPY at 102.592 sl: 0.000 tp: 104.223 at price 0.000
15:17:36.562 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:36.578 '1830': request in process
15:17:36.594 '1830': order #379718 buy 2.77 USDJPY at 102.592 sl: 0.000 tp: 104.223 closed at price 102.003
15:17:36.594 '1830': Signal - position [#379718 buy 2.77 USDJPY at 102.592 tp: 104.223] closed successfully
15:17:36.609 '1830': close order #379776 sell 0.39 GBPUSD at 1.66700 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 at price 0.00000
15:17:36.766 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:36.781 '1830': request in process
15:17:36.797 '1830': order #379776 sell 0.39 GBPUSD at 1.66700 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 closed at price 1.67197
15:17:36.797 '1830': Signal - position [#379776 sell 0.39 GBPUSD at 1.66700 tp: 1.66630] closed successfully
15:17:36.812 '1830': close order #379795 buy 1.19 USDCHF at 0.88817 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.88980 at price 0.00000
15:17:36.969 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:36.984 '1830': request in process
15:17:37.000 '1830': order #379795 buy 1.19 USDCHF at 0.88817 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.88980 closed at price 0.88578
15:17:37.000 '1830': Signal - position [#379795 buy 1.19 USDCHF at 0.88817 tp: 0.88980] closed successfully
15:17:37.016 '1830': close order #379825 sell 0.39 EURUSD at 1.37364 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
15:17:37.172 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:37.187 '1830': request in process
15:17:37.203 '1830': order #379825 sell 0.39 EURUSD at 1.37364 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 1.37616
15:17:37.203 '1830': Signal - position [#379825 sell 0.39 EURUSD at 1.37364] closed successfully
15:17:37.219 '1830': close order #379864 sell 2.38 GBPUSD at 1.66640 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 at price 0.00000
15:17:37.375 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:37.391 '1830': request in process
15:17:37.406 '1830': order #379864 sell 2.38 GBPUSD at 1.66640 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 closed at price 1.67200
15:17:37.406 '1830': Signal - position [#379864 sell 2.38 GBPUSD at 1.66640 tp: 1.66630] closed successfully
15:17:37.422 '1830': close order #379869 sell 0.79 GBPUSD at 1.66663 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 at price 0.00000
15:17:37.578 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:37.594 '1830': request in process
15:17:37.609 '1830': order #379869 sell 0.79 GBPUSD at 1.66663 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 closed at price 1.67200
15:17:37.609 '1830': Signal - position [#379869 sell 0.79 GBPUSD at 1.66663 tp: 1.66630] closed successfully
15:17:37.625 '1830': close order #379954 sell 0.39 GBPUSD at 1.66814 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 at price 0.00000
15:17:37.781 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:37.797 '1830': request in process
15:17:37.812 '1830': order #379954 sell 0.39 GBPUSD at 1.66814 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 closed at price 1.67202
15:17:37.812 '1830': Signal - position [#379954 sell 0.39 GBPUSD at 1.66814 tp: 1.66630] closed successfully
15:17:38.562 '1830': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 3950% (old value 4130%)
15:17:38.562 '1830': Signal - percentage for volume conversion decreased due to balance operation, subscription will be resynchronized
15:17:38.562 '1830': close order #380380 buy 1.23 USDJPY at 102.378 sl: 0.000 tp: 102.600 at price 0.000
15:17:38.719 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:38.734 '1830': request in process
15:17:38.750 '1830': order #380380 buy 1.23 USDJPY at 102.378 sl: 0.000 tp: 102.600 closed at price 102.023
15:17:38.750 '1830': Signal - position [#380380 buy 1.23 USDJPY at 102.378 tp: 102.600] closed successfully
15:17:38.766 '1830': close order #380530 sell 0.41 GBPUSD at 1.66900 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 at price 0.00000
15:17:38.922 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:38.937 '1830': request in process
15:17:38.953 '1830': order #380530 sell 0.41 GBPUSD at 1.66900 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 closed at price 1.67198
15:17:38.953 '1830': Signal - position [#380530 sell 0.41 GBPUSD at 1.66900 tp: 1.66630] closed successfully
15:17:38.969 '1830': close order #380567 buy 0.82 USDCHF at 0.88688 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.88980 at price 0.00000
15:17:39.125 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:39.141 '1830': request in process
15:17:39.156 '1830': order #380567 buy 0.82 USDCHF at 0.88688 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.88980 closed at price 0.88576
15:17:39.156 '1830': Signal - position [#380567 buy 0.82 USDCHF at 0.88688 tp: 0.88980] closed successfully
15:17:39.172 '1830': close order #380688 buy 4.10 EURUSD at 1.37588 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.38000 at price 0.00000
15:17:39.328 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:39.344 '1830': request in process
15:17:39.406 '1830': order #380688 buy 4.10 EURUSD at 1.37588 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.38000 closed at price 1.37592
15:17:39.406 '1830': Signal - position [#380688 buy 4.10 EURUSD at 1.37588 tp: 1.38000] closed successfully
15:17:39.422 '1830': close order #380733 sell 0.41 GBPUSD at 1.67088 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66568 at price 0.00000
15:17:39.578 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:39.594 '1830': request in process
15:17:39.609 '1830': order #380733 sell 0.41 GBPUSD at 1.67088 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66568 closed at price 1.67203
15:17:39.609 '1830': Signal - position [#380733 sell 0.41 GBPUSD at 1.67088 tp: 1.66568] closed successfully
15:17:39.625 '1830': close order #380747 sell 0.82 GBPUSD at 1.67144 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 at price 0.00000
15:17:39.781 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:39.797 '1830': request in process
15:17:39.812 '1830': order #380747 sell 0.82 GBPUSD at 1.67144 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.66630 closed at price 1.67203
15:17:39.812 '1830': Signal - position [#380747 sell 0.82 GBPUSD at 1.67144 tp: 1.66630] closed successfully
15:17:39.828 '1830': close order #380788 buy 1.23 EURUSD at 1.37628 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.38000 at price 0.00000
15:17:39.984 '1830': request was accepted by server
15:17:40.000 '1830': request in process
15:17:40.016 '1830': order #380788 buy 1.23 EURUSD at 1.37628 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.38000 closed at price 1.37596
15:17:40.016 '1830': Signal - position [#380788 buy 1.23 EURUSD at 1.37628 tp: 1.38000] closed successfully

15:17:40.125 '1830': Signal - subscription disabled

 

after it doesn't found gold symbol , all open positions ( 23 postions )  have been closed with big lose , also the signals sittings at " options " have been changed and all fields became unchecked Except the first field

All of that was made without  any touch by me .And I don't Know the reason .

I don't Know who made that ?   MQl5 , or   the signal provider disabled my subscribing , or the broker ?

What Can I do , Now ?

and Who is responsible about that ?

and How I can avoid that again next times ? 

 

Thank You . 


 

smarty9_2009:

...


Please write to ServiceDesk about such issue.
 
angevoyageur:
Please write to ServiceDesk about such issue.

Sir ,

I want to ask you ,

what is the regular action in case the pair symbol is not available in my account platform ?

A- the signal for this pair will not be copied     OR   B- The signal service will  be disabled ? 

 Thank You . 

 

From FAQ :

In what cases subscription can be canceled automatically?
To correctly copy trades from Provider's account to Subscriber's account at least the same trading symbols are required. When you subscribe to a signal, the client terminal checks if symbols on both accounts match, i.e. if Subscriber has all the symbols used by Provider to trade and open positions. Only if this check is passed, the client terminal will allow you to copy trades.

If at some point Provider will trade symbol that Subscriber does not have, copying of trades will be automatically canceled and the terminal will display the corresponding dialog box and log to the Journal.

 
newdigital:

From FAQ :

I think it should only avoid copying the signal for the unavailable pairs in receiver account not to close the opened positions and disable the service , 

Even in case of disabling the service , the current opened positions mustn't to be closed , and their management is to be up to me and on my responsibility . 

In my case , It is Normal to Close all opened potions   ?

On the other hand  ; In case MQL5  " disable a signal provider " or " become unavailable " , or In case of a signal provider service becomes paid after the end of the free subscription , 

In these above mentioned cases , Does MQL5 close all opened positions ?

 

Hard1head1 is my U-name

I recently subscribed to Sapient and although my money was taken, no trades were posted on my terminal.

 

Jim....

 
read first post of this thread please
 
smarty9_2009:

I think it should only avoid copying the signal for the unavailable pairs in receiver account not to close the opened positions and disable the service , 

Even in case of disabling the service , the current opened positions mustn't to be closed , and their management is to be up to me and on my responsibility . 

In my case , It is Normal to Close all opened potions   ?

On the other hand  ; In case MQL5  " disable a signal provider " or " become unavailable " , or In case of a signal provider service becomes paid after the end of the free subscription , 

In these above mentioned cases , Does MQL5 close all opened positions ?

Any answer ? 
