Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
newdigital, 2014.02.24 16:52
Which info? Info about this website? if yes so read here Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
because there are website, + services : Signals, Market and Job.
What is your phone number, why isn't it listed along with a physical location for customers to know who they are doing business with and actually speak to someone outside of email? After all some people are paying for this service.
I guess you have more than 60 years old. Not yet accustomed with new technologies ?
15:17:40.125 '1830': Signal - subscription disabled
after it doesn't found gold symbol , all open positions ( 23 postions ) have been closed with big lose , also the signals sittings at " options " have been changed and all fields became unchecked Except the first field
All of that was made without any touch by me .And I don't Know the reason .
I don't Know who made that ? MQl5 , or the signal provider disabled my subscribing , or the broker ?
What Can I do , Now ?
and Who is responsible about that ?
and How I can avoid that again next times ?
Thank You .
smarty9_2009:
...
Please write to ServiceDesk about such issue.
Sir ,
I want to ask you ,
what is the regular action in case the pair symbol is not available in my account platform ?
A- the signal for this pair will not be copied OR B- The signal service will be disabled ?
Thank You .
From FAQ :
In what cases subscription can be canceled automatically?
To correctly copy trades from Provider's account to Subscriber's account at least the same trading symbols are required. When you subscribe to a signal, the client terminal checks if symbols on both accounts match, i.e. if Subscriber has all the symbols used by Provider to trade and open positions. Only if this check is passed, the client terminal will allow you to copy trades.
If at some point Provider will trade symbol that Subscriber does not have, copying of trades will be automatically canceled and the terminal will display the corresponding dialog box and log to the Journal.
From FAQ :
I think it should only avoid copying the signal for the unavailable pairs in receiver account not to close the opened positions and disable the service ,
Even in case of disabling the service , the current opened positions mustn't to be closed , and their management is to be up to me and on my responsibility .
In my case , It is Normal to Close all opened potions ?
On the other hand ; In case MQL5 " disable a signal provider " or " become unavailable " , or In case of a signal provider service becomes paid after the end of the free subscription ,
In these above mentioned cases , Does MQL5 close all opened positions ?
Hard1head1 is my U-name
I recently subscribed to Sapient and although my money was taken, no trades were posted on my terminal.
Jim....
Hard1head1 is my U-name
I recently subscribed to Sapient and although my money was taken, no trades were posted on my terminal.
Jim....
I think it should only avoid copying the signal for the unavailable pairs in receiver account not to close the opened positions and disable the service ,
Even in case of disabling the service , the current opened positions mustn't to be closed , and their management is to be up to me and on my responsibility .
In my case , It is Normal to Close all opened potions ?
On the other hand ; In case MQL5 " disable a signal provider " or " become unavailable " , or In case of a signal provider service becomes paid after the end of the free subscription ,
In these above mentioned cases , Does MQL5 close all opened positions ?