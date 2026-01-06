Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 74
I have been trying to add the http://ec.forexprostools.com/ in Allow Webrequest and ticked all the boxes but as soon as I hit enter the whole Options closes down and does not add it. Have tried other news sites and it will not add them either. Have also ticked the Enable News in the server tab and am not getting any news from there either. My build is version 4 build 1260 running on Windows10 with all the updates. What is the problem please.
Figured it out. I typed http//: then entered it then clicked on http//: and added the URL ec.forexprostools.com to it. Odd that you have to do edit the first entry to get it to work though.
Please can anyone help me with how to minimize my navigation section in my MT5....please
Resize the Navigator window from the down right corner, or close it and re-open it from MT5 >> View >> Navigator.
My VPS does not want to migrate. What should I do?
Change server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Stop using it.
WHY THIS APPENS WHEN I TRY TO BUY AN EA?
You need to write to the service desk as it was suggested in your image.
Hello together,
i registered a VPS via the MT4 Plattform,
but when i migrate it, i become an error
the attached file.
how can i fix it?
thanks for your support
Frank