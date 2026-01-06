Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 98

Ninja69 Ninja69:

Financial Operation are limited. 


I purchased an EA but when i try to install it in my MT4 Terminal. It ask to buy again but it is already charged in my card.

Im trying to solve it but when i try to go to the EA Products Market, the buy button and also the demo button are gone. could you help me to solve my problem.

I think that my money is in my top up account. im trying to purchase the ea but all button was gone. thanks in advance.

If you purchased the product so your product should be in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/boink123/market

How to install?
Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and and forum password.
Your forum login is boink123 (do not use email for login, and do not use google/facebook related passwords).
Go to the Market tab of Metatrader, find your product and install it.

My example (about how I am filling Community tab and what I am checking):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


look at this post for more details:
 
Hello, in my Meta Editor 4 I cannot play my script because the "play" button is grey, does someone know how to fix this problem? thank you very much 
 
Domenico Cancelli: in my Meta Editor 4 I cannot play my script because the "play" button is grey, does someone know how to fix this problem? thank you very much 

What “play button?” You run a script by dragging it to a chart. You debug the current code in the editor with the debug button debug

 

Hi,


For years, I don't understand why this appears. And why it has not been solved.

The same trend appears at different levels in different periods


Same trend on 15 min chart and 1 min chart (draw on 15min):

UsaIndM15.png  47 kb
UsaIndM1.png  61 kb
 

Greeting I mistakenly deposited money on MQL5 service instead into my real account 

How can you help me ,I wnted to trade so please help him

 
I forgot my login details for MQL5  COMMUNITY 
 

Hi 

My VPS subscription is renewed , but the status shows stopped. I tried many times with manual start option and migration but all in vain. Please help and guide

 
  • If your MQL5 VPS subscription was renewed so you should see it here:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
  • Make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum logn is bilalmasud; do not use your email for login);
  • make sure that you login to your trading account which is associated with your MQL5 VPS subscription (because MQL5 VPS subscription is per trading account; check here for details https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions 

And start your migration once again (start MQL5 VPS = start migration).
If someone is wrong so check with MQL5 VPS journals/logs for possible error so you can check and fix everything by yourself.

 
Thanks for the reply Sergey
 

hi i test my strategy in meta stertegy tester 5.

when i use ohlc , my take profit dont touch in correct number .for exmplay buy gold in 1900 tp 1902 but it take 1903 .every tick is ok but ohlc isnt ok

