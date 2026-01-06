Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 98
I purchased an EA but when i try to install it in my MT4 Terminal. It ask to buy again but it is already charged in my card.
Im trying to solve it but when i try to go to the EA Products Market, the buy button and also the demo button are gone. could you help me to solve my problem.
I think that my money is in my top up account. im trying to purchase the ea but all button was gone. thanks in advance.
If you purchased the product so your product should be in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/boink123/market
How to install?
Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and and forum password.
Your forum login is boink123 (do not use email for login, and do not use google/facebook related passwords).
Go to the Market tab of Metatrader, find your product and install it.
My example (about how I am filling Community tab and what I am checking):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
What “play button?” You run a script by dragging it to a chart. You debug the current code in the editor with the debug button
Hi,
For years, I don't understand why this appears. And why it has not been solved.
The same trend appears at different levels in different periods
Same trend on 15 min chart and 1 min chart (draw on 15min):
Greeting I mistakenly deposited money on MQL5 service instead into my real account
How can you help me ,I wnted to trade so please help him
Hi
My VPS subscription is renewed , but the status shows stopped. I tried many times with manual start option and migration but all in vain. Please help and guide
Hi
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
And start your migration once again (start MQL5 VPS = start migration).
If someone is wrong so check with MQL5 VPS journals/logs for possible error so you can check and fix everything by yourself.
hi i test my strategy in meta stertegy tester 5.
when i use ohlc , my take profit dont touch in correct number .for exmplay buy gold in 1900 tp 1902 but it take 1903 .every tick is ok but ohlc isnt ok