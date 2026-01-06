Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 116
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've been testing some simple code, which creates custom symbol. Code also calculates 300 bars and saves them -> updates rates.
Every bar is saved as MqlRates structure, which should hold 60 bytes of data (8 bytes datetime, OHLC 4x8 bytes, tickvolume 8 bytes, spread 4 bytes, real volume 8 bytes).
When I execute my code, 300 test bars/candles is successfully saved. I have manually checked custom symbol in the symbol list and everything is correct.
The problem is the size of the .hcc history file, which is created for custom symbol. The file was the size of 1.92 Mb.
The size is 100x more then it should be. Real size should be -> 60 x 300 = 18000 -> 0.018 MB + a couple hundred bytes of data for file header.
This specific example only saves 300 bars, if I was saving 10000 or more, the size would be in hundreds of MB or even GB.
One bar has 60 bytes of information, yet 600 bytes is saved. What is even in that additional 540 bytes?
Is there some step I am missing in the process of custom symbol creation or is this massive error in MQL?
The size of .hcc files for custom symbols is unacceptable, unnecessary and dangerous for disk health, if used on regular basis.
I would like to report this error, so it can be fixed.
I want to create seller account, but i dont get code on my phone, tried 3 times, now it says try after 24 hours
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
hello
i want to change my location
i am living in Canada now
please do it for me
Hello there, I have subscribed to a signal provider, but there is a problem with the XAUUSD symbol. the terminal detects all symbols except XAUUSD while you can see it in the market watch.
I have no idea!
Hello there, I have subscribed to a signal provider, but there is a problem with the XAUUSD symbol. the terminal detects all symbols except XAUUSD while you can see it in the market watch.
I have no idea!
"symbol not found" issue is related to the mapping:
------------------------
to the mapping, for example: symbols' specification, margin calculation of the symbol proposed by the broker, and more.
Details:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Copying signal with different broker
Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01
Read this part of FAQ -
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
------------------
Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:
Hello there, I have subscribed to a signal provider, but there is a problem with the XAUUSD symbol. the terminal detects all symbols except XAUUSD while you can see it in the market watch.
I have no idea!
Hello Sergey, tnx for your help. I will check all and I think the main problem is margin calculation.
I have a Lenovo P620 With a Threadripper 3995WX pro, 256gb of Memory.
I read in some old threads the there was a problem with amd processors, I wonder if this problem is back.
Thank you.