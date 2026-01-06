Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 109
Place your request in the Freelance jobs section.
DLL usage is not allowed. Please read the rules.
So, you will have to discuss the issue with your broker.
Okay my bad sorry.
Thanks for your feedback!
Vous devrez donc discuter du problème avec votre courtier.
is it possible that it is due to a problem of margin? Because I looked, and my broker authorizes the EA, do you have an idea of what it could be?
I will repeat ... The message "AutoTrading disabled by server", means that your broker's has blocked trading via automated methods, such as with an Expert Advisor (EA). So, you will have to discuss the issue with your broker.
Hello, I purchased an EA but it keeps saying Installation failed. Pleasea dvise for help.
Use the following procedure about how to install:
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
if those procedures do not work for you so use the following post/information to find the reason of this error and fix it by yourself:
post #4