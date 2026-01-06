Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 109

@Vasko Manov #: Hi, a computer scientist who can write me a good program for MetaTrader 5, according to my ideas and ideas. So that I can use my Forex ideas

Place your request in the Freelance jobs section.

@Tchang13 #: Hello, I have a problem for my vps, I do everything right and when I click on "migrate all" I have an error message that appears, telling me that DLLs are not allowed, but I don't have a dll. Can you help me?

DLL usage is not allowed. Please read the rules.

 
Bonjour, j'ai un problème lors de la prise de trades de mon bot de trading, pouvez vous m'aider ?
 
@Tchang13 #: Hello, I have a problem when taking trades from my trading bot, can you help me ?
  1. This is the English forum, so please write in English. If you prefer to communicate in French, then please use the French forum.
  2. The message "AutoTrading disabled by server", means that your broker's has blocked trading via automated methods, such as with an Expert Advisor (EA).
    So, you will have to discuss the issue with your broker.
  1. This is the English forum, so please write in English. If you prefer to communicate in French, then please use the French forum.
  2. The message "AutoTrading disabled by server", means that your broker's has blocked trading via automated methods, such as with an Expert Advisor (EA).
    So, you will have to discuss the issue with your broker.

Okay my bad sorry.

Thanks for your feedback!

 
Hello, I purchased an EA but it keeps saying Installation failed.  Pleasea dvise for help. 
 
is it possible that it is due to a problem of margin? Because I looked, and my broker authorizes the EA, do you have an idea of ​​what it could be?

 
Tchang13 #: is it possible that it is due to a problem of margin? Because I looked, and my broker authorizes the EA, do you have an idea of ​​what it could be?

I will repeat ... The message "AutoTrading disabled by server", means that your broker's has blocked trading via automated methods, such as with an Expert Advisor (EA). So, you will have to discuss the issue with your broker.

 
Hello, I purchased an EA but it keeps saying Installation failed.  Pleasea dvise for help. 

Use the following procedure about how to install:

How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor

if those procedures do not work for you so use the following post/information to find the reason of this error and fix it by yourself:
post

How do you accept data. 
one direction retracement entry's, both direction reverse entry tp. if the most previous V2 had no tp so all 200 positions held entry 1 direction.

1 position reverse entry tp, lot increase manual or auto

200 simultaneous pending trades tp x2 lot manual

200 simultaneous pending trades tp reverse 200 simultaneous pending trades tp x2 account/lot size manual.

BOTH DIRECTIONS - simultaneous pending trades start 1 position x2x2x2, increasing/decreasing the simultaneous pending trades limit 25%/50% each time. adjusting based on ration of buy to sell entry's+ distance/shapes/patterns.

