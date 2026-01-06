Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 25
It may be unrealistic, but many times I have wanted to test an EA against more adverse conditions to see how it holds up and that is where a a "Spread Option" would be useful.
Since, in my case most of my EA are coded to be both MQL5 and MQL4 compatible, I can run those tests on MT4 instead, but when testing other users code or Market EA's, that I can't do.
Adverse conditions are already in history data. And with MT5 you have the Execution delay parameter.
People are always complaining. That's amazing. When they discover the ST provides trading conditions very different than real market condition, they complaints. When they get more realistic conditions they complaints again : "but I want unrealistic conditions".
Yes, I understand but I was not complaining, just explaining why it would be usefull, not an absolute necessaty as I do have alternatives. Besides, "delay" is not the same as "spread".
At least we "historic spread" we get rid of all the "amazing" backtests with exponential profit. It's not possible to content everyone.
Sure I was not talking about you specifically. Of course delay is not the same as spread, was just an additional information on the theme "adverse conditions".
Well, to be honest, for may years a well known 3rd party tool BTDS for MT4, has provided the very tools for testing spread and slippage as well as delays, that users have always wanted. It is just a pity that MT5 has failed to learn from that!
On a side note, I agree it would be amazing to have a platform that allow us to do all what we want, but I am afraid we will have to build it ourself. Are you interested ?
You need to see the big picture. I understand you point of view but Metaquotes has a different view, they are building a platform for the masses, not for an elite able to use BTDS. It's for me perfectly understandable.
Actually I am interested! PM please since it will most probably be off topic, unless it is not!
Make sure you guys build your competing platform through the Freelance section
[/joke]
Hello!
My signal service has been renewed today. I subscribed MQL5 virtual hosting (92529). While I was using my computer everything was ok. But then when I switched of the computer I had to close the positions by manual because at this time the positions of the signal service had been closed. On the MT4 Platform shows error. In this case the trading doesn't work automatically!I wrote to the support but do not respond. The subscription is running out!
Thank you!