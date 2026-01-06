Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 36

Sergey Golubev:

You can write to the service desk for example asking their advice (as far as I know - many people are using MT5 on Windows 10 with no problem at all).

how i can contact service desk?

Mario Trinchero:

Mario Trinchero:

HI,

new version of metatrader 5 (1755) not run on Windows 10 build 17604 and not even 17104

and i see this application error

someone can explain me the reason please

thanks

Mario

Sergey Golubev:

This thread is not a service desk. The service desk is located in your profile:


I don't see service desk

see my screenshot

thaks

mario

Mario Trinchero:

Put on your glasses. Your screenshot Service Desk
 
whroeder1:
Hi,  I am having an issue with my mt4 connecting and using EA's from the mql5 website.


connection error

Hello guys! Please help! I did deposit here in my MQL5 account and I spend some money but I still have ,so can somebody tell me how can I get the rest of my money back?

Ivan Ivanov: so can somebody tell me how can I get the rest of my money back?

