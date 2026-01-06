Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 36
You can write to the service desk for example asking their advice (as far as I know - many people are using MT5 on Windows 10 with no problem at all).
how i can contact service desk?
thanks
HI,
new version of metatrader 5 (1755) not run on Windows 10 build 17604 and not even 17104
and i see this application error
someone can explain me the reason please
thanks
Mario
This thread is not a service desk. The service desk is located in your profile:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Code not receive to my Cell phone
Mohammad Soubra, 2016.08.02 02:42
yes, you may contact service desk
I don't see service desk
see my screenshot
thaks
mario
it is on the left side (everybody is having it).
Put on your glasses. Your screenshot
Hi, I am having an issue with my mt4 connecting and using EA's from the mql5 website.
Contact the service desk, not us users.