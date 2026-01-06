Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 81
hello ,
Im From iran and i need To Deposit Funds to my account in MQL5
there is a problem here with Peyment Prohibitions because of santions , and the Only way to deposit fund to MQL5 for us is Cryptocurrencies ,
i can not start job because can not transfer money , Please Help Me with this
I don't have service desk option in my MQL5.com account
Go at the bottom of this website: Contact and requests.
Hi. i have windows 10 64bit
when i open mt5 and login into my account (successful login with sound) after 5 seconds The platform closes automatically. in mt4 there is no problem.
If I'm not logged in, it's okay But once logged in, it closes. Please see the attached file. thank you
You have old build of MT5, or your charts are not corresponding with your broker's account.
You can install fresh MT5 from this link Download MetaTrader 5 and update it to the build 2539.
If you will re-install MT5 so do not forget to save all your trading accounts login/pass and so on.
If this issue is related to the charts so you can close them and after that - login to your trading account.
thanks, how can i update my MT5 to the 2539 build? And how can I see the current version?
update...
I saw my mt5 version. It is now on build 2539. But I realized something new, No problem when logging in to MetaQuotes-Demo account. Everything is OK.
But when I log in to my broker account That problem arises.
I also tested with two different brokers. But it still has a problem
How to see the current version -
Please note that 2539 is the beta build (latest beta release), and it is not the latest release version. But I am using it because some bugs were fixed with this 2539.
You can look at the Journal/logs to check the possible error/issue (it should be written something there).
Also - close all the charts.
and you can try to open demo account with any broker (not with MetaQuotes-Demo because MetaQuotes is not a broker) to check (to see) -