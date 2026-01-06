Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 13
Mod advised me to come here about this downloading issues i am having with all free indicators. i get this message in the MT5 journal: 2015.02.18 11:33:19.265 MQL5 Market failed parsing info about purchasing a product 'Moving Average Price Level'. tried on all my browsers (5) which are all updated. i'm logged into this site during download attempt and the link does open MT5 before download attempt. i can go to the code library and download the codes for any indicator and then put them in MT5 via the editor with no problems however the one indicator i want is not listed, "Moving Average Price Level". any ideas would be appreciated.
LB
Error on Modify Order - MT4
Dear Developer Team,
When I try to modify one digit of order Price or Take Profit, then the whole number change. Please refer to the following screen.
Regards
Dolemi
Suggestion to improve the Order Screen 1 - MT4
Dear Developer Team,
Could you please?
1) Add two Text Edit Fields to Order Screen, Dollar amounts of Take Profit and Stop Loss
It will be very nice and easy to operate if we can set Take Profit and Stop Loss in dollars.
2) If it can remember Take Profit and Stop Loss for each symbol, it will be very easy to use.
Regards
Suggestion to improve the Order Screen 2 - MT4
Dear Developer Team,
Could you please?
3) If it can remember the amount Volume for each symbol, it will be great, so that when we switch different symbols, it will not trade huge amount of money or too small and it will be disabled.
Regards
Suggestion to have Dynamic color for customer indicator - MT4
Dear Developer Team,
Could MT4 add a dynamic color for customer indicator? So that an indicator can have more than one color. Even more, a dynamic draw style or size. Here is the example code.
If a Index set to dynamic color, the color stores in a memory unit, each drawing will take color from memory unit first. It may slower for draw, but it will save memory to store more Indexes.
Regards
We appreciate all of your suggestions but please read the first post of this topic. Developers will very rarely read this forum. They ask you instead to please send them these suggestions using the Service Desk link in the left hand menu of your profile page.
Cheers
Hi Im writing to you because on the past i have use MT4 4.00 build 432 Strategy Tester and got no problems with alerts and pop ups windows to test strategies.
Now that I have the new updated version is not working anymore.
Theres a way i can have the strategy tester like before to continue testing everything. Thanks!!!
Gentlemen,
I have published my signal publicly. When I visit my "seller" page, it's there and "Published" .. but when I go to my "signals" page I don't find it neither under "public" tab nor "private" tab, although it's there under "all signals" tab.
Your assistance in solving this issue is highly appreciated.