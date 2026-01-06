Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 80

New comment
 
How can I edit options of a signal after I've subscribed and been using it?  Specifically I want to copy SL and TP.
 

Hi,

I hope all is well. 

I want to know why my account has been banned?

I have attached an image of my account status when I try to log in. 

also in this case, how would I access my funds. 


I look forward to your response in due time and hope you can help me. 

Regards,

Fazal

Files:
mffx_account.png  1595 kb
 
Fazal Farooq:

Hi,

I hope all is well. 

I want to know why my account has been banned?

I have attached an image of my account status when I try to log in. 

also in this case, how would I access my funds. 


I look forward to your response in due time and hope you can help me. 

Regards,

Fazal

This is your account on the broker's website?

You can ask the broker about the reason.
 

It seems my account has been banned on my broker's website, I am currently unable to get in contact with my broker as he is 'away'

My balance is still showing in my Metatrader4 phone application. 

How can I access these funds?

 

Only your broker can answer questions about your broker account.

Only your broker has access to funds in your broker account.

Why are you asking us, anymore than you would ask random strangers on Twitter or FB?

 
I want buy indicator but I will pay only with pm ltc dash coin perfect money litecoin  ethereum 
 
imran777:
I want buy indicator but I will pay only with pm ltc dash coin perfect money litecoin  ethereum 

You can only use these:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/imran777/accounting/choosein

 

please 

i have one product in the market 

all time when i installed it tell me no activation is available 

and the product not installed in any one of my server of my pc

tell me who i can installed it ..

thanks

 
Dr Waleed Mahdy:

please 

i have one product in the market 

all time when i installed it tell me no activation is available 

and the product not installed in any one of my server of my pc

tell me who i can installed it ..

thanks

Login into your MQL5 account with your: hazin1972 username and not your email and install your product.

If there are no activations, you could purchase it again.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Login into your MQL5 account with your: hazin1972 username and not your email and install your product.

If there are no activations, you could purchase it again.

product is zero activation

zero activation

all product is ok 

there is only one 

no installation and get me i installed..........why

1...737475767778798081828384858687...121
New comment