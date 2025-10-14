Home
EURUSD
1.16355 0.24%
GBPUSD
1.33496 0.24%
USDJPY
151.355 0.29%
USDCHF
0.80012 0.08%
GOLD
4200.21 1.40%
SILVER
52.605 2.47%
BITCOIN
112568.90 0.33%
ETHEREUM
4154.07 1.09%
S&P 500
6675.90 0.49%
NIKKEI
48048 2.37%
DAX
24296.3 0.01%
BRENT
62.04 0.19%

Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (313)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. Next 15 copies available for $499, n
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (9)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.83 (23)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (483)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan & Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click He
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.79 (19)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Startrader Tickmill   LMAX   ICMarkets 24H discount at $1,500 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live exper
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.9 (29)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (193)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.88 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (22)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Experts
No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. Real Results and Configuration For testing, u
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (20)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $390, next 20 copies — $550.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow

Jan Stancel Jan Stancel
5 (5)
JS SmartGrid Signal MG01 1 675% growth since 2024 Reliability  96% Algo trading 139 Copy for 30 USD per month
Daniel Moraes Da Silva Daniel Moraes Da Silva
3.81 (9)
NoPain MT5 1 564% growth since 2021 Reliability  8% Algo trading 67 Copy for 30 USD per month
Qi Qing Chen Qi Qing Chen
Low risk trading version 3 3 779% growth since 2025 Reliability  0% Algo trading 7 Copy for 30 USD per month
Bui Huy Dat Bui Huy Dat
3.81 (12)
MSC Gold Invest Pro 404% growth since 2023 Reliability  64% Algo trading 23 Copy for 39 USD per month
Amanda Wainer Amanda Wainer
2.75 (19)
Daily Gold Sniper 365% growth since 2025 Reliability  95% Algo trading 9 Copy for 30 USD per month
Phan Van Phuoc Phan Van Phuoc
3.81 (7)
KingFX AU 13 819% growth since 2022 Reliability  99% Algo trading 24 Copy for 40 USD per month
LU KUEI LIEH LU KUEI LIEH
4.14 (7)
MCA100 1 111% growth since 2023 Reliability  100% Algo trading 37 Copy for 30 USD per month
Yunmin Fang Yunmin Fang
3.47 (5)
NeroSignal 865% growth since 2024 Reliability  100% Algo trading 14 Copy for 60 USD per month
Ngo Thanh Minh Ngo Thanh Minh
2.83 (2)
Gold pro 2 110% growth since 2025 Reliability  89% Algo trading 23 Copy for 30 USD per month
Mohd Azlan Md Nor Mohd Azlan Md Nor
4.5 (2)
Ronin47 8E AUDCAD Since July 2024 Set 2 732% growth since 2024 Reliability  100% Algo trading 10 Copy for 50 USD per month

Equinix LD4
London, UK
51.5235, -0.636
Equinix NY4
New York, US
40.7765, -74.072
Equinix SP3
Sau Paulo, Brazil
-23.4663, -46.8634
Equinix HK1
Hong Kong
22.3656, 114.1171
Servers.com AMS1
Amsterdam, Netherlands
52.3918, 4.665
Servers.com MOW1
Moscow, Russia
55.736, 37.721
Falkenstein FSN1
Falkenstein, Germany
50.4788, 12.3327
Interxion FRA3/FRA8
Frankfurt, Germany
52.3918, 4.665
Aurora 1
Chicago, US
42.0011, -87.9571
Mumbai
Mumbai, India
19.1131, 72.8925
Johannesburg
Johannesburg, South Africa
-25.9305, 28.1362
Singapore
Singapore
1.3226704, 103.9186452

EA – Trade Manager
35+ USD
EA – Trade Manager Timeframe: need to work on all timeframes (will trade on 30m and 15m mostly) Instrument: need to work on BTC, ETH EA principle 1. Entry signal comes from TradingView strategy – entry orders @ market 2. Once the entry position (LONG or SHORT) is created – EA needs to: a. Get details of entry price for the position created; LONG position will correspond to BUY entry order and SHORT
19 Applications
(6) MQL5 Experts Forex
AN EXPERT THAT CAN CONVERT MY MT4 EA TO MT5 EA
30 - 50 USD
I’m looking for a skilled and experienced MQL developer who can professionally convert my existing MT4 EA (Expert Advisor) into a fully functional MT5 version. Please only apply if you have proven experience in MT4 to MT5 conversions and can deliver a stable, optimized MT5 EA
30 Applications
MQL5 Converting Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization
TradingView Webhook Alerts fixing
30 - 200 USD
This project involves finalizing and optimizing a complex Pine Script v6 trading strategy integrated with TradeAdapter/MT5. The main goal is to ensure precise, tick-accurate alert behavior for both entry and exit events, including SL, TP, BE, and TSL conditions. It includes advanced risk management with partial profits, trailing and break-even logic, and automatic daily or session-based closures. The final
11 Applications
(5) MQL5 Other
MT5 GBPUSD EA with Risk Manager + Prop Firm Compliance
500+ USD
I need an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) for GBPUSD that strictly follows prop firm (FundedNext) rules. Requirements: • Risk manager (per-trade risk 0.35%, daily/overall kill switch). • EMA trend filter (H1), M15 pullback entries, structural SL & TP (1.5R). • Scaling: 1 add-on at 50% retrace, within total risk cap. • News filter, spread/slippage protection. • Telegram alerts (trade open/close, risk, kill switch, news
17 Applications
MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules Panels and dialog boxes
Smart Cycle Recovery EA with User-defined Inputs
30+ USD
### **Job Description:** I need a **new Expert Advisor (EA)** for **MetaTrader 5** that opens trades based on indicator signals and manages them in **cycles** using a **zone recovery strategy**. The EA should give full manual control over **lot size**, **zone recovery distance**, and **take profit** for each individual trade (up to 10 trades per cycle). --- ### **EA Trading Logic:** 1. **Trade Entry:** * The EA
17 Applications
(2) MQL5 Experts
Decompilinmg robot
500+ USD
hello i need someone who can decompile this robot have been using it for 2months + and very consistent low drawdown and so accurate please i need someone who can decompile it i will pay any amount below $500 after testing that its working like original code
24 Applications
(1) MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging C++ Python C#

preview
Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 15): Linear System Identification

Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 15): Linear System Identification

Trading strategies may be challenging to improve because we often don’t fully understand what the strategy is doing wrong. In this discussion, we introduce linear system identification, a branch of control theory. Linear feedback systems can learn from data to identify a system’s errors and guide its behavior toward intended outcomes. While these methods may not provide fully interpretable explanations, they are far more valuable than having no control system at all. Let’s explore linear system identification and observe how it may help us as algorithmic traders to maintain control over our trading applications.
preview
Risk Management (Part 1): Fundamentals for Building a Risk Management Class

Risk Management (Part 1): Fundamentals for Building a Risk Management Class

In this article, we'll cover the basics of risk management in trading and learn how to create your first functions for calculating the appropriate lot size for a trade, as well as a stop-loss. Additionally, we will go into detail about how these features work, explaining each step. Our goal is to provide a clear understanding of how to apply these concepts in automated trading. Finally, we will put everything into practice by creating a simple script with an include file.
preview
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 23): Automating Opening Range Breakout Strategy

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 23): Automating Opening Range Breakout Strategy

This article explores how to build an Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor in MQL5. It explains how the EA identifies breakouts from the market’s initial range and opens trades accordingly. You’ll also learn how to control the number of positions opened and set a specific cutoff time to stop trading automatically.
preview
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 83): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA — Behavioral Archetypes

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 83): Using Patterns of Stochastic Oscillator and the FrAMA — Behavioral Archetypes

The Stochastic Oscillator and the Fractal Adaptive Moving Average are another indicator pairing that could be used for their ability to compliment each other within an MQL5 Expert Advisor. We look at the Stochastic for its ability to pinpoint momentum shifts, while the FrAMA is used to provide confirmation of the prevailing trends. In exploring this indicator pairing, as always, we use the MQL5 wizard to build and test out their potential.
preview
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 45): Creating a Dynamic Level-Analysis Panel in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 45): Creating a Dynamic Level-Analysis Panel in MQL5

In this article, we explore a powerful MQL5 tool that let's you test any price level you desire with just one click. Simply enter your chosen level and press analyze, the EA instantly scans historical data, highlights every touch and breakout on the chart, and displays statistics in a clean, organized dashboard. You'll see exactly how often price respected or broke through your level, and whether it behaved more like support or resistance. Continue reading to explore the detailed procedure.
preview
Creating volatility forecast indicator using Python

Creating volatility forecast indicator using Python

In this article, we will forecast future extreme volatility using binary classification. Besides, we will develop an extreme volatility forecast indicator using machine learning.
preview
Neural Networks in Trading: An Agent with Layered Memory

Neural Networks in Trading: An Agent with Layered Memory

Layered memory approaches that mimic human cognitive processes enable the processing of complex financial data and adaptation to new signals, thereby improving the effectiveness of investment decisions in dynamic markets.
preview
Bivariate Copulae in MQL5 (Part 1): Implementing Gaussian and Student's t-Copulae for Dependency Modeling

Bivariate Copulae in MQL5 (Part 1): Implementing Gaussian and Student's t-Copulae for Dependency Modeling

This is the first part of an article series presenting the implementation of bivariate copulae in MQL5. This article presents code implementing Gaussian and Student's t-copulae. It also delves into the fundamentals of statistical copulae and related topics. The code is based on the Arbitragelab Python package by Hudson and Thames.
preview
Overcoming The Limitation of Machine Learning (Part 5): A Quick Recap of Time Series Cross Validation

Overcoming The Limitation of Machine Learning (Part 5): A Quick Recap of Time Series Cross Validation

In this series of articles, we look at the challenges faced by algorithmic traders when deploying machine-learning-powered trading strategies. Some challenges within our community remain unseen because they demand deeper technical understanding. Today’s discussion acts as a springboard toward examining the blind spots of cross-validation in machine learning. Although often treated as routine, this step can easily produce misleading or suboptimal results if handled carelessly. This article briefly revisits the essentials of time series cross-validation to prepare us for more in-depth insight into its hidden blind spots.