Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 17
The web platform only works with MetaQuotes demo server accounts at the moment as it's in beta. Live accounts will be added at a later date
No, the web terminal is available for real accounts too, the number of brokers that add support for it on live servers constantly grows.
Since when??? I can still only select the MQ demo server from my web platform......
Just start typing server name:
Was this ever announced?
Probably we should have made it clearer in topic New MetaTrader 4 Build 880: Web Trading, One-Time Passwords and Direct Payment for Services
hi
bought a software yesterday but was never downloaded to my platform, already paid for it with master card.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/9386#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=1996407