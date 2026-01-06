Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 17

New comment
 
hello, anyone can help me ? when i want to register at this mql5, there is a coloumn : LOGIN, and i fill it with number login.. is it can be changed into name ? and how ? 
 
How can i get my login ID
 

I trade a real account with FXOpen Inc. I am interested in your Metatrader 4 web platform and i've registered in the MQL5.community website.

After i login with my password provided in the registration email, entered my real trading account login and server with FXOpen Inc., i am unable to add my trading account as required.

I continue repeating this process but my broker's name or the exact server name could not be found in the search result.

Does it implies that the MQL5 web browser doesn't support accounts from FXOpen Inc.? or i can not have assess to the Metatrader 4 web platform if i trade with FXOpen Inc??

Please i'll grately appreciate your assistance/information in this regards.
 
The web platform only works with MetaQuotes demo server accounts at the moment as it's in beta. Live accounts will be added at a later date
 
No, the web terminal is available for real accounts too, the number of brokers that add support for it on live servers constantly grows.
 
Since when??? I can still only select the MQ demo server from my web platform......
 
Just start typing server name:


 
I stand corrected! Thanks Alexey, good to know. Was this ever announced?
 
Probably we should have made it clearer in topic New MetaTrader 4 Build 880: Web Trading, One-Time Passwords and Direct Payment for Services

 

hi


bought a software yesterday but was never downloaded to my platform, already paid for it with master card.

