Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 82
You can look at the Journal/logs to check the possible error/issue (it should be written something there).
Also - close all the charts.
this is my Journal logs when MT5 crashing:
now i'm login to MQL5 Community and the VPS tab is now available.
yes i'm sure my MT5 Build is 2539
Where can I find this crashlog file? Is this the file I sent you?
I am currently using latest version of Chrome browser, and my IE version is 11.
Hi i am new on this site and i cant create a live account it keeps on taking me to the demo account
This site is MetaQuotes. At the bottom of every page, it says that MetaQuotes is not a broker. You want to open a trading account, choose a broker.
Hi, after 2 years of push notifications I am no longer able to receive them. When I open mt4 on my phone and click onto MQID, I get an error message saying "Failed to register messages receiving service. Check your internet connection and try again".
My internet connection is fine. I have uninstalled the app from my phone and re-installed it, but still have the same issue.
Please help as im getting desperate to resolve this.
Thanks
I’ve been trying to download mt5 for my laptop (windows 10) for several weeks but still waiting for the update, please advise thank you
If you are on Windows 10 64 bit so everything should be fine (you need to wait for some time for updates, more than on the last time for example).