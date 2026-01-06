Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 91

Robin Curtis:

robot stopped as VPS had this error.

2021.01.11 02:32:36.360 Money Mind BTC (BTCUSD,H1) Error in CheckMoneyForTrade code=4002

It stopped a trade and lost me 275usd out of my initial 300 because it did not close the position.

Could you add a feature that if there is an error to close all positions. It would be safer that losing nearly all my money.

Can I get a refund on my 275 as this was not a fault of mine but an error stopping the robot.

I think - ot is something wrong with your tobot related to CheckMoneyForTrade function.
I found this thread with some discussion: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/240549
Can you please make it so that when you draw a rectangle you can use ANY corner to adjust its size please (like it has always been in MT4)?

Issue we have now is that the end of a rectangle is outside the displayed area (when drawn on a higher time-frame for instance and then you switch to a smaller), you can only adjust one part as the other side can only be redrawn from corner that is not displayed.

Many thanks in advance.
 

I'm trying to resolve a problem with the debugger in MT5. I am using Version 5.00 build 2765 on a fully updated version of Windows 10.  


The debugger is unable to "watch" any static variables. It can watch global and local variables without issue. Please see screenshot to understand what I mean. Terminal, Editor and Tester are all set to run as administrator.

I've removed the debug.tpl as was suggested in another thread for fixing similar issues, but it hasn't helped here. 


bugger can't watch static issue

 
MetaEditor64 Version 5 build 2769 memory leak while auto complete suggestions 

PC Specifications
  • i5-5670k
  • 16.0 GB ram dual channel
  • WD HDD 1tb 7200 rpm
OS
  • Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
  • Version 20H2
  • OS BUILD 19042.746

While typing result = MathRound(


I found the memory jumps from 5 GB to 15 GB then halt

I tried to remove one of the ram modules and keep the other also halts

I deleted the file and created and another also halts

Nothing happen and stable if the application is opened and mot writing any new code

Thanks 
 
Mahmoud ELZaben:
MetaEditor64 Version 5 build 2769 memory leak while auto complete suggestions 

PC Specifications
  • i5-5670k
  • 16.0 GB ram dual channel
  • WD HDD 1tb 7200 rpm
OS
  • Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
  • Version 20H2
  • OS BUILD 19042.746



I found the memory jumps from 5 GB to 15 GB then halt

I tried to remove one of the ram modules and keep the other also halts

I deleted the file and created and another also halts

Nothing happen and stable if the application is opened and mot writing any new code

Thanks 

I have fixed the problem but today I have not time replicate the problem either the problem with the file or with the code itself.

I discovered the I had inserted mql4 function in mql5 so I had changed the code from visual code from 

double NormalizeVolume(double volume, ROUNDING_MODE mode)
{
  double result = volume;
  double minVolume = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT);
  double maxVolume = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT);
  double step = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);

  switch (mode)
  {
  case ROUNDING_TO_NEAREST:
    result = MathRound(volume / step) * step;
    break;
  case ROUNDING_DOWN:
    result = MathFloor(volume / step) * step;
    break;
  case ROUNDING_UP:
    result = MathCelling(volume / step) * step;
    break;
  }

  if (result < minLots)
    result = minLots;

  if (result > maxLots)
    result = maxLots;
  return result;
}

to

double NormalizeVolume(double volume, ROUNDING_MODE mode)
{
  double result = volume;
  double minLots = _symbol.LotsMin();
  double maxLots = _symbol.LotsMax();
  double step = _symbol.LotsStep();

  switch (mode)
  {
  case ROUNDING_TO_NEAREST:
    result = MathRound(volume / step) * step;
    break;
  case ROUNDING_DOWN:
    result = MathFloor(volume / step) * step;
    break;
  case ROUNDING_UP:
    result = MathCeil(volume / step) * step;
    break; 
  }
  
  if(result < minLots)
    result = minLots;
   
  if(result > maxLots)
    result = maxLots;
  return result;
}
 
I'm having problem with MetaQuotes ID, I can't register them for my both MT5 accounts.
 

Hi 


I have been trying to login to MT5 for weeks. I have logged in using my deriv account and have logged in with MQL5 account but my profile does not reflect in order to use the VPS i purchased. When logged in with MQL5 VPS appears but I cannot migrate.


Please help!!

My login is sanele.msimang (without remainder of email address) I have reset my password and is system generated.

Files:
Capture_1.PNG  71 kb
 
Sanele Msimang:

Hi 


I have been trying to login to MT5 for weeks. I have logged in using my deriv account and have logged in with MQL5 account but my profile does not reflect in order to use the VPS i purchased. When logged in with MQL5 VPS appears but I cannot migrate.


Please help!!

My login is sanele.msimang (without remainder of email address) I have reset my password and is system generated.

read post (there are some steps about what to do with screenshots).
Sergey Golubev:
read post (there are some steps about what to do with screenshots).

Hi Could the problem be the fact that when i originally signed up to MQL5 community it was a facebook login?

 
Sanele Msimang:

Hi Could the problem be the fact that when i originally signed up to MQL5 community it was a facebook login?

If you received the password from facebook so you can change the password:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

