Hello, my signal was disconnected. I can not rehabilitate. how to proceed?
You need to contact the Service Desk via the link in your Profile . . .
Hi,
I would Like to be a signal provider and sell a product or two, but As I have read
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/302
my first deposit was via CC.
What should I do in order to be able to receive withdraws?
Kindest Regards,
Mihail
From what is written in this article you can't withdraw. You have to write to ServiceDesk, asking if there is a solution, and please let us know their reply.
Secondly, as I see you are not a programmer, I suppose you don't want to sell in the Market the work of someone else.
I have a question, who do I ask? any chat support service?
Dear developers,
My attached EA running on M1 charts of AUDCAD, EURJPY, GBPUSD and NZDCHF in Build 600 or 604 will result in immediate closing of any opened positions. There is no such closing in Build 509 or before.
Could you please tell me why? Is there a way my Build go back to 509 until you help me avoid such closings which are always at a loss?
Thank you so much!
Jim
Jim, what I can tell you is that mql4.com is a best forum for this question.