alemparaiso:
Hello, my signal was disconnected. I can not rehabilitate. how to proceed?
RaptorUK:
You need to contact the Service Desk via the link in your Profile . . . 
alemparaiso:
Thank you all. problem solved
Hi,

I would Like to be a signal provider and sell a product or two, but As I have read

my first deposit was via CC.

What should I do in order to be able to receive withdraws?

 

Kindest Regards,

Mihail 

MQL5.community Payment System
  • 2011.07.06
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5.community built-in services offer great opportunities both to MQL5 developers and ordinary traders with no programming skills. But, all these features cannot be implemented without an in-house secure payment system that provides a convenient basis for settlements between buyers and sellers. In this article, we will show how the MQL5.community payment system works.
 
skysoft:

From what is written in this article you can't withdraw. You have to write to ServiceDesk, asking if there is a solution, and please let us know their reply.

Secondly, as I see you are not a programmer, I suppose you don't want to sell in the Market the work of someone else.

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Can we sell any product in Market ?".
 
I have a question, who do I ask? any chat support service?
 
nyakundia:
I have a question, who do I ask? any chat support service?
No, write a message to the Service Desk from the link in your Profile.
 

Dear developers,

My attached EA running on M1 charts of AUDCAD, EURJPY, GBPUSD and NZDCHF in Build 600 or 604 will result in immediate closing of any opened positions.  There is no such closing in Build 509 or before.

Could you please tell me why?  Is there a way my Build go back to 509 until you help me avoid such closings which are always at a loss? 

Thank you so much!

Jim 

 
EAgreat:

Dear developers,

My attached EA running on M1 charts of AUDCAD, EURJPY, GBPUSD and NZDCHF in Build 600 or 604 will result in immediate closing of any opened positions.  There is no such closing in Build 509 or before.

Could you please tell me why?  Is there a way my Build go back to 509 until you help me avoid such closings which are always at a loss? 

Thank you so much!

Jim 

Jim, what I can tell you is that mql4.com is a best forum for this question. 

