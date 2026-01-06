Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 58

Pouya Ghiaci:

It is a new account and I never used it for copying a signal or creating any signal with it.

it seems that someone else used my account to create a signal.

I want to know who used it !!!!

This warning message wrote by the robot (automatically) -"Specified account already being used as a signal", and we do not know the configuration of this warning robot.
But I think - that this automatic protection feature may block the brokers or some accounts in range ..
It means - your account may be new one and no one used it before but you will not be able to create the signal with this account because similar accounts (not same but similar by account numbers) used by "bad guys" ... similar with IP blocking in range ..
 

    How can I submit a bug report regarding an MQL5 function? I used to be able to do this via Service Desk, but now I can only submit financial issues.

Here is a query I have:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323021

Let me know the reason please.

Why I cannot use template as resource?
Why I cannot use template as resource?
  • 2019.09.25
  • www.mql5.com
I have a script which is giving me the following error: The script is: The template is in the scripts folder of MQL5...
 
hello, i have an issue with mql5 payment systems , about 1 month ago i could pay for buying an expert with Webmoney system , but now i can not see the webmoney option for payment!! what is the problem ? 
 
jaffer wilson: Here is a query I have:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323021

  1. Don't double post! You already had another thread open.

              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum

  2. This thread is not the service desk. You are off topic.

  3. The service desk is dealing with financial issues only for now. And any other issues/possible bugs/suggestions/ideas/etc should be discussed on the forum.
              Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 programming forum - #509 2019.05.21
 

There is a bug in new MT4 Version 4, Build 1220.

When I search for my favourite Signal in the top right corner mt4 I get the results.

When I click on the signal searched I get an error: Invalid Argument. Seems to be in signals.js under terminal.exe

This requires the MT4 developers to work on. I have reinstalled MT4 but error keeps coming. See below image.


 
Further to this error:

1) I have Internet Explorer intalled on Windows 7 Ultimate(SEE IMAGE BELOW). I am told the error is not happening on Windows 8.1

2) Please fix it urgently...


 

Is there anyone at the service desk?

My money is still locked and I have contacted since 7 September and until now there has been no response at all

 

how do i delete my account

