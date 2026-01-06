Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 58
It is a new account and I never used it for copying a signal or creating any signal with it.
it seems that someone else used my account to create a signal.
I want to know who used it !!!!
But I think - that this automatic protection feature may block the brokers or some accounts in range ..
It means - your account may be new one and no one used it before but you will not be able to create the signal with this account because similar accounts (not same but similar by account numbers) used by "bad guys" ... similar with IP blocking in range ..
Hi,
How can I submit a bug report regarding an MQL5 function? I used to be able to do this via Service Desk, but now I can only submit financial issues.
Regards,
Artur Zas
Post it on the thread of your terminal version.
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2085: Integration with Python and Strategy Tester improvements - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.06.11
MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 2055: Integration with Python, C++ like scope and Strategy Tester improvements - Automated Trading Strategies - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.05.16
Here is a query I have:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323021
Let me know the reason please.
Don't double post! You already had another thread open.General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 programming forum - #509 2019.05.21
There is a bug in new MT4 Version 4, Build 1220.
When I search for my favourite Signal in the top right corner mt4 I get the results.
When I click on the signal searched I get an error: Invalid Argument. Seems to be in signals.js under terminal.exe
This requires the MT4 developers to work on. I have reinstalled MT4 but error keeps coming. See below image.
Further to this error:
1) I have Internet Explorer intalled on Windows 7 Ultimate(SEE IMAGE BELOW). I am told the error is not happening on Windows 8.1
2) Please fix it urgently...
Is there anyone at the service desk?
My money is still locked and I have contacted since 7 September and until now there has been no response at all
how do i delete my account