marco SKBT #:

Hi,

i have problem with the chart. i can't see the index chart of spx updatet at 2025. i can seee only the 2022.

can you help me please?

tnks

The charts and the price on the charts are related to the brokers.
So, check the connection of your MT5 with the trading account (with the broker's server), and ask the broker for support.
 

Hello, there is incorrect time of events on mql5.com: 

1. Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision - correct time of release is at 13:45 GMT, not at 11:00;

2. European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision - correct next date of release is 6 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT, not 5 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT;

How to reach Service desk about technical issue?

 
Hi, thank you in advance for any response to my questions. In the last few days I signed up for a signal to do COPY TRADING. I followed the operations made by the signal and noticed that in my case many more positions were opened every day compared to the positions that the signal opened to its owner. So I contacted the owner of signal who confirmed that there are many fewer positions open to him than mine. To give an example, 3/4 positions open for him every day and 15/20 positions open for me every day. For safety, I have migrated the signal to your VPS so that it remains operational 24 hours a day. Can you tell me what the problem could be, because many more positions are open to me than the owner of the signal? Thanks so much
 

"Bug in MetaEditor Build 4885: Persistent Warning 'possible loss of data'"

Subject: Bug Report - MetaEditor Build 4885 Warning Issue Dear MetaQuotes Team, I'm using MetaEditor build 4885 to develop an EA (ScalpMaster V90) in MQL5. Despite multiple attempts to resolve it, I keep getting this warning: 'possible loss of data due to type conversion from 'long' to 'double' v90.mq5 202 18' The warning persists even after removing trade.ResultOrder() usage and simplifying the code. Could you please check if this is a bug in build 4885? - MetaEditor Version: Build 4885 - OS: Windows [your OS version] - Attached: v90.mq5 file Thank you!

 
how to deactivate/delete my account 
 

Why is there no email to support?
Why is it not possible to get help from live people and not this useless chat bot?
Can anyone help me find real support and not this chat bot as has no answers

 
Jesper H. Pinstrup #:
Why is there no email to support?

This is the reply about "why" - post (you can read it with inbuilt online translation feature located on every forum post).

The service desk is dealing for financial issues only, but you can try to contact with them for the other issues for example.

Can anyone help me find real support and not this chat bot as has no answers

read post about how to create the ticket to the service desk, for example:

...

Why is my VPS banned from mql5.com without any reason? - Forex VPS and IPs banned by MQ5 Intermet portal - How can I resolve this issue?
  • 2025.03.10
  • Manu Tabtim
  • www.mql5.com
There are several reasons about why vps may be banned, and one of the reasons - it was banned by this mql5 intermet portal. I already provided the information to you about what to do and how to check forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
 

i got error in validation process that i cant find that when i got back test on mqlf5 on that date no error in my terminal

 
Yousef Rajaeian #:
i got error in validation process that i cant find that when i got back test on mqlf5 on that date no error in my terminal

Backtesting in terminal is just a backtest only, without checking for the coding errors related to the following:

  • if there are enough funds on the account;
  • check the correctness of the volumes specified in the orders;
  • and more.

And validation only is checking all those error in the code.

As to "invalid valume" error so please look at this part of the article (it is about what you can do in your code to fix it):

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - Invalid volumes in trade operations
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 
I am unable to login to my mlq5 account from mt4 desktop app. After entering correct username and password with which i login to web url, the same when i enter is just roating and nothing happens.
