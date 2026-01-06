Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - page 120
Hi,
i have problem with the chart. i can't see the index chart of spx updatet at 2025. i can seee only the 2022.
can you help me please?
tnks
So, check the connection of your MT5 with the trading account (with the broker's server), and ask the broker for support.
Hello, there is incorrect time of events on mql5.com:
1. Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision - correct time of release is at 13:45 GMT, not at 11:00;
2. European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision - correct next date of release is 6 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT, not 5 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT;
How to reach Service desk about technical issue?
"Bug in MetaEditor Build 4885: Persistent Warning 'possible loss of data'"
Why is there no email to support?
Why is it not possible to get help from live people and not this useless chat bot?
Can anyone help me find real support and not this chat bot as has no answers
This is the reply about "why" - post #12 (you can read it with inbuilt online translation feature located on every forum post).
---------------
The service desk is dealing for financial issues only, but you can try to contact with them for the other issues for example.
-----------------
Can anyone help me find real support and not this chat bot as has no answers
read post #5 about how to create the ticket to the service desk, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Alain Verleyen, 2024.10.24 21:07
Reading all the whining here, I tried myself. I have no privileges as moderator to do it, as it was already said.
It took me less than 1 minute to go there :
If I write something and type enter, a ticket will be opened.
Funny topic.
i got error in validation process that i cant find that when i got back test on mqlf5 on that date no error in my terminal
i got error in validation process that i cant find that when i got back test on mqlf5 on that date no error in my terminal
Backtesting in terminal is just a backtest only, without checking for the coding errors related to the following:
And validation only is checking all those error in the code.
------------------
As to "invalid valume" error so please look at this part of the article (it is about what you can do in your code to fix it):