Mode (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Mode" property (bars, candles, or line).

ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode() const

Return Value

Value of "Mode" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns WRONG_VALUE.

Mode (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Mode" property (bars, candles, or line).

bool Mode(

ENUM_CHART_MODE mode

)

Parameters

mode

[in] Chart mode (candles, bars or line) of ENUM_CHART_MODE enumeration.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the mode.