Mode (Metodo Get)

Ottiene/Imposta il valore della proprietà "Mode" (barre, candele, o linea)

ENUM_CHART_MODE  Mode() const

Valore di ritorno

Valore della proprietà "Mode" dell'oggetto assegnato all'istanza della classe. Se non ci sono chart assegnati, restituisce WRONG_VALUE.

Mode (Metodo Set)

Imposta il nuovo valore per la proprietà "Mode" (barre, candele o linea).

bool  Mode(
   ENUM_CHART_MODE  mode      // modalità chart
   )

Parametri

mode

[in] Modalità chart (candele, barre o linea) dell'enumerazione ENUM_CHART_MODE.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non può cambiare la modalità.