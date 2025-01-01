문서화섹션
Mode (Get Method)

"모드" 속성 값(막대, 캔들 또는 선)을 가져오기.

ENUM_CHART_MODE  Mode() const

값 반환

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 개체의 "모드" 속성 값입니다. 차트가 할당되지 않은 경우 WRONG_VALUE를 반환합니다.

Mode (Set Method)

"모드" 속성(막대, 캔들 또는 선)에 대한 새 값을 설정.

bool  Mode(
   ENUM_CHART_MODE  mode      // 차트 모드
  \)

매개변수

mode

[in] ENUM_CHART_MODE 열거의 차트 모드(캔들, 막대 또는 선).

값 반환

성공하면 true, 모드를 변경하지 못하면 false.