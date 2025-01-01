文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表Mode 

Mode (Get 方法)

获取 "Mode" 属性的值 (柱线, 蜡烛或线条)。

ENUM_CHART_MODE  Mode() const

返回值

已分配到类实例中的对象 "Mode" 属性值。如果无分配对象, 则返回 WRONG_VALUE

Mode (Set 方法)

设置 "Mode" 属性的值 (柱线, 蜡烛或线条)。

bool  Mode(
   ENUM_CHART_MODE  mode      // 新图表模式
   )

参数

mode

[输入]  图表模式 (柱线, 蜡烛或线条) ENUM_CHART_MODE 枚举

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果模式未改变。