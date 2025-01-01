ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートMode 

Mode（Get メソッド）

「Mode」プロパティ（bar、candle または line）の値を取得します。

ENUM_CHART_MODE  Mode() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたオブジェクトの「Mode」プロパティの値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は WRONG_VALUE

Mode（Set メソッド）

「Mode」プロパティ（bar、candle または line）の新しい値を設定します。

bool  Mode(
  ENUM_CHART_MODE  mode      // 新しいチャートモード
  ）

パラメータ

mode

[in] ENUM_CHART_MODE 列挙でのチャートモード（bar、candle または line）

戻り値

成功の場合は true、mode が変更できなかった場合は false