ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートIndicatorAdd 

IndicatorAdd

指定されたチャートウィンドウに指定されたハンドルと指標を追加します。

bool  IndicatorAdd(
  int  sub_win         // サブウィンドウ番号
  int  handle         // 指標ハンドル
  );

パラメータ

sub_win

[in]  チャートサブウィンドウ番号（ 0 はメインチャートウィンドウ）存在しないウィンドウの番号が指定された場合、新規のウィンドウが作成されます。

handle

[in]  指標ハンドル

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。エラー情報を取得するには、GetLastError() 関数が呼ばれます。

参照

IndicatorDelete()IndicatorsTotal()IndicatorName()