DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPreischartsIndicatorAdd 

IndicatorAdd

Fügt einen Indikator mit dem angegebenen Handle auf das angegebene Chartfenster hinzu.

bool  IndicatorAdd(
   int   sub_win         // Nummer des Unterfensters
   int   handle          // Indikator-Handle
   );

Parameter

sub_win

[in]  Nummer des Unterfensters. 0 bedeutet das Hauptfenster des Charts. Wenn eine Nummer des nicht vorhandenen Fensters angegeben war, wird ein neues Fenster erstellt werden.

handle

[in]  Indikator-Handle.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, ansonsten false. Um Informationen über den Fehler zu erhalten, rufen Sie die Funktion GetLastError().

Sehen Sie auch

IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), IndicatorName().