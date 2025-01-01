DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici PrezziIndicatorAdd 

IndicatorAdd

Aggiunge un indicatore con l'handle specificato in una finestra chart specificata.

bool  IndicatorAdd(
   int   sub_win         // numero della sottofinestra
   int   handle          // handle dell'indicatore
   );

Parametri

sub_win

[in]  Il numero della sottofinestra chart. 0 significa la finestra del chart principale. se è specificato il numero di una finestra non esistente, verrà creata una nuova finestra.

handle

[in]  L' handle dell' indicatore.

Valore di ritorno

La funzione restituisce true in caso di successo, altrimenti restituisce false. Per ottenere informazioni sull' errore, chiamare la funzione GetLastError().

Vedi anche

IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), IndicatorName().