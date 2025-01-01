文档部分
IndicatorAdd

添加指定句柄的指标到指定的图表窗口。

bool  IndicatorAdd(
   int   sub_win         // 子窗口号码
   int   handle          // 指标句柄
   );

参数

sub_win

[输入]  图表子窗口的号码。0 代表图表的主窗口。如果指定了一个不存在的窗口号码, 则将创建一个新窗口。

handle

[输入]  指标句柄。

返回值

函数在成功时返回 true, 否则返回 false。为获得有关 出错信息, 请调用 GetLastError() 函数。

参阅

IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), IndicatorName()