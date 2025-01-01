IndicatorAdd

Adds an indicator with the specified handle into a specified chart window.

bool IndicatorAdd(

int sub_win

int handle

);

Parameters

sub_win

[in] The number of the chart subwindow. 0 means the main chart window. if the number of a non-existing window is specified, a new window will be created.

handle

[in] The handle of the indicator.

Return Value

The function returns true in case of success, otherwise it returns false. In order to obtain information about the error, call the GetLastError() function.

See also

IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), IndicatorName().