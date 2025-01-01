문서화섹션
IndicatorAdd

지정된 핸들을 가진 지표를 지정한 차트 창에 추가.

bool  IndicatorAdd(
   int   sub_win         // 하위창의 숫자
   int   handle          // 지표의 핸들
   );

매개변수

sub_win

[in]  차트 하위 창의 수. 0은 주 차트 창을 의미합니다. 존재하지 않는 창의 수를 지정하면 새 창이 생성됩니다.

핸들

[in]  지표의 핸들.

값 반환

이 함수는 성공할 경우 true를 반환하고 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다. 오류에 대한 정보를 얻으려면, GetLastError() 함수를 호출합니다.

