IndicatorAdd

Ajoute un indicateur avec le handler spécifié dans la sous-fenêtre spécifiée du graphique

bool  IndicatorAdd(
   int   sub_win         // numéro de la sous-fenêtre
   int   handle          // handle de l'indicateur
   );

Paramètres

sub_win

[in]  Numéro de la sous-fenêtre du graphique. 0 signifie la fenêtre du graphique principal. Si le numéro de sous-fenêtre spécifié n'existe pas, une nouvelle fenêtre est créée.

handle

[in]  Handle de l'indicateur.

Valeur de Retour

La fonction retourne vrai en cas de succès, sinon retourne faux. Pour obtenir plus d'information concernant l'error, appeler la fonction GetLastError().

Voir aussi

IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), IndicatorName().