//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| LineChartSample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| http://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "http://www.mql5.com"

#property description "Example of using line chart"

//---

#include <Canvas\Charts\LineChart.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| inputs |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

input bool Accumulative=false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnStart(void)

{

int k=100;

double arr[10];

//--- チャートを作成する

CLineChart chart;

//--- create chart

if(!chart.CreateBitmapLabel("SampleHistogrammChart",10,10,600,450))

{

Print("Error creating line chart: ",GetLastError());

return(-1);

}

if(Accumulative)

{

chart.Accumulative();

chart.VScaleParams(20*k*10,-10*k*10,20);

}

else

chart.VScaleParams(20*k,-10*k,15);

chart.ShowScaleTop(false);

chart.ShowScaleRight(false);

chart.ShowLegend();

chart.Filled();

for(int j=0;j<5;j++)

{

for(int i=0;i<10;i++)

{

k=-k;

if(k>0)

arr[i]=k*(i+10-j);

else

arr[i]=k*(i+10-j)/2;

}

chart.SeriesAdd(arr,"Item"+IntegerToString(j));

}

//--- play with values

while(!IsStopped())

{

int i=rand()%5;

int j=rand()%10;

k=rand()%3000-1000;

chart.ValueUpdate(i,j,k);

Sleep(200);

}

//--- finish

chart.Destroy();

return(0);

}