右のスケールの可視性フラグ (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_RIGHT)を設定します。                          

void  ShowScaleRight(
  const bool  flag// フラグ値
  )

パラメータ

flag

[in]フラグ値：

  • true —  右のスケールが可視
  • false — 右のスケールが可視でない