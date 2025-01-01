ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasUpdate 

Update

変更を画面に表示します。

void  Update(
  const bool  redraw=true      // フラグ
  );

パラメータ

redraw=true

 チャートの再描画の必要性を示すフラグ