ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasLegendAlignment 

LegendAlignment

凡例のテキストの配置を設定します。.

void  LegendAlignment(
  const ENUM_ALIGNMENT  value// フラグ
  )

パラメータ

value

[in] ENUM_ALIGNMENT列挙の値の1つをとります。

  • ALIGNMENT_LEFT — 左寄せ
  • ALIGNMENT_TOP — 上寄せ
  • ALIGNMENT_RIGHT — 右寄せ
  • ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM — 下寄せ