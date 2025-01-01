ドキュメントセクション
ColorGrid (Getメソッド)

グリッドの色を返します。

uint  ColorGrid()

戻り値

グリッドの色

ColorGrid (Setメソッド)

グリッドの色を設定します。

void  ColorGrid(
  const uint  value// グリッドの色
  )

パラメータ

value

[in]  グリッドの色  