MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasLineAA 

LineAA

アンチエイリアシングアルゴリズムを使用してフリーハンドの線のセグメントを描画します。

void  LineAA(
  const int  x1,                // X 座標
  const int  y1,                // Y 座標
  const int  x2,                // X 座標
  const int  y2,                // Y 座標
  const uint  clr,                // 色
  const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // 線のスタイル
  );

パラメータ

x1

[in]  セグメントの1 番目の点の X 座標

y1

[in]  セグメントの1 番目の点の Y 座標

x2

[in]  セグメントの2 番目の点の X 座標

y2

[in]  セグメントの2 番目の点の Y 座標

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色

style=UINT_MAX

[in]  線のスタイルはENUM_LINE_STYLE 列挙値またはカスタム値