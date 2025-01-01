ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasFontFlagsSet 

FontFlagsSet

フォントフラグを設定します。

bool  FontFlagsSet(
  uint  flags      // フラグ
  );

パラメータ

flags

[in]  フォント作成フラグフラグについて詳しく知るには TextSetFont() 関数の説明をご覧ください。

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false