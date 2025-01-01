ドキュメントセクション
ColorBackground (Getメソッド)

背景色を返します。

uint  ColorBackground()

戻り値

背景色

ColorBackground (Setメソッド)

背景色を設定します。                                          

void  ColorBackground(
  const uint  value// 背景色
  )

パラメータ

value

[in]  背景色