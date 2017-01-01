문서화섹션
CLineChart

곡선을 표시하는 클래스.

설명

이 클래스에 포함된 방법은 차트에서 곡선으로 작업할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 표시된 곡선으로 제한된 영역을 채울 수 있는 기능이 있습니다.

ccanvas_linechart

위 그림의 코드는 아래와 같습니다.

선언

   class CLineChart : public CChartCanvas

제목

   #include <Canvas\Charts\LineChart.mqh>

상속 계층

  CCanvas

      CChartCanvas

          CLineChart

클래스 메서드

메서드

액션

채워짐

데이터 시리즈에 의해 정의된 곡선 아래의 영역을 채우기 위한 플래그를 설정.

Create

그래픽 리소스 생성.                                      

SeriesAdd

새 데이터 시리즈를 추가.

SeriesInsert

차으에 데이터 시리즈를 삽입.

SeriesUpdate

차트의 데이터 시리즈를 업데이트.

SeriesDelete

차트에서 데이터 시리즈를 삭제.

ValueUpdate

지정된 시리즈에서 지정된 값을 업데이트.

DrawChart

곡선과 그 모든 요소를 그리는 가상 메서드.

DrawData

지정된 열에 대해 곡선을 그리는 가상 메서드.

CalcArea

데이터 시리즈에 의해 정의된 곡선 아래의 면적을 계산.

클래스 CCanvas에서 상속된 메서드

CreateBitmap, CreateBitmap, CreateBitmapLabel, CreateBitmapLabel, Attach, Attach, Destroy, ChartObjectName, ResourceName, Width, Height, Update, Resize, Erase, PixelGet, PixelSet, LineVertical, LineHorizontal, Line, Polyline, Polygon, Rectangle, Triangle, Circle, Ellipse, Arc, Arc, Arc, Pie, Pie, FillRectangle, FillTriangle, FillPolygon, FillCircle, FillEllipse, Fill, Fill, PixelSetAA, LineAA, PolylineAA, PolygonAA, TriangleAA, CircleAA, EllipseAA, LineWu, PolylineWu, PolygonWu, TriangleWu, CircleWu, EllipseWu, LineThickVertical, LineThickHorizontal, LineThick, PolylineThick, PolygonThick, PolylineSmooth, PolygonSmooth, FontSet, FontNameSet, FontSizeSet, FontFlagsSet, FontAngleSet, FontGet, FontNameGet, FontSizeGet, FontFlagsGet, FontAngleGet, TextOut, TextWidth, TextHeight, TextSize, GetDefaultColor, TransparentLevelSet, LoadFromFile, LineStyleGet, LineStyleSet

CChartCanvas 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, ColorText, ColorText, ColorGrid, ColorGrid, MaxData, MaxData, MaxDescrLen, MaxDescrLen, AllowedShowFlags, ShowFlags, ShowFlags, IsShowLegend, IsShowScaleLeft, IsShowScaleRight, IsShowScaleTop, IsShowScaleBottom, IsShowGrid, IsShowDescriptors, IsShowPercent, ShowLegend, ShowScaleLeft, ShowScaleRight, ShowScaleTop, ShowScaleBottom, ShowGrid, ShowDescriptors, ShowValue, ShowPercent, LegendAlignment, Accumulative, VScaleMin, VScaleMin, VScaleMax, VScaleMax, NumGrid, NumGrid, VScaleParams, DataOffset, DataOffset, DataTotal, DescriptorUpdate, ColorUpdate

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              LineChartSample.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "선 차트 사용의 예"
//---
#include <Canvas\Charts\LineChart.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 입력                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input bool Accumulative=false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 차트 함수                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart(void)
  {
   int k=100;
   double arr[10];
//--- 차트 생성
   CLineChart chart;
//--- 차트 생성
   if(!chart.CreateBitmapLabel("SampleHistogrammChart",10,10,600,450))
     {
      Print("Error creating line chart: ",GetLastError());
      return(-1);
     }
   if(Accumulative)
     {
      chart.Accumulative();
      chart.VScaleParams(20*k*10,-10*k*10,20);
     }
   else
      chart.VScaleParams(20*k,-10*k,15);
   chart.ShowScaleTop(false);
   chart.ShowScaleRight(false);
   chart.ShowLegend();
   chart.Filled();
   for(int j=0;j<5;j++)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<10;i++)
        {
         k=-k;
         if(k>0)
            arr[i]=k*(i+10-j);
         else
            arr[i]=k*(i+10-j)/2;
        }
      chart.SeriesAdd(arr,"Item"+IntegerToString(j));
     }
//--- 값으로 플레이
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      int i=rand()%5;
      int j=rand()%10;
      k=rand()%3000-1000;
      chart.ValueUpdate(i,j,k);
      Sleep(200);
     }
//--- 종료
   chart.Destroy();
   return(0);
  }