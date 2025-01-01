ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasIsShowDescriptors 

IsShowDescriptors

チャート上の記述子の可視性フラグを返します。

bool  IsShowDescriptors()

戻り値

記述子が可視であればtrue、そうでない場合はfalse