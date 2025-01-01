ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasFontNameSet 

FontNameSet

フォント名を設定します。

bool  FontNameSet(
  string  name      // 名称
  );

パラメータ

name

[in]  フォント名例えば "Arial"

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false