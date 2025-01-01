ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasPixelSet 

PixelSet

指定された座標での点の色を設定します。

void  PixelSet(
  const int  x,      // X 座標
  const int  y,      // Y 座標
  const uint  clr      // 色
  );

パラメータ

x

[in]  点の X 座標

y

[in] 点の Y 座標

clr

[in]  ARGB 形式での色