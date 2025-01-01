ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasNumGrid 

NumGrid

チャートグリッドをプロットするときの縦軸の分割数を返します。

uint  NumGrid()

戻り値

分割数

NumGrid

チャートグリッドをプロットするときの縦軸の分割数を設定します。                      

void  NumGrid(
  const uint  value// 分割数
  )

パラメータ

value

[in] 分割数 